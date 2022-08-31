Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 419 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $5,868,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.04. The stock had a trading volume of 134,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.81. The company has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

