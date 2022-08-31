Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $332.50

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 332.50 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 333.20 ($4.03), with a volume of 173046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.80 ($4.12).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Marshalls to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 885 ($10.69) to GBX 629 ($7.60) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Marshalls Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £836.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,701.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 446.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 547.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84.

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Marshalls

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

In related news, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,015.45 ($24,184.93). In other Marshalls news, insider Simon Bourne bought 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 463 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,783.59 ($17,863.21). Also, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £20,015.45 ($24,184.93). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,503 shares of company stock worth $6,476,201.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

