Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 31,258 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 231.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,258 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.19% of ICU Medical worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

ICU Medical stock opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.60 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.34 and a 200-day moving average of $194.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 380.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

