Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 261.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,644 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of FedEx worth $31,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $213.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.65. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

