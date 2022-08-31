Martingale Asset Management L P Has $17.82 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 328.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,640 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Celanese were worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.59. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

