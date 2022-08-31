Martingale Asset Management L P Has $19.59 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $698.26 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $668.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

