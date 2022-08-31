Martingale Asset Management L P Has $23.07 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,188 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $23,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

