Martingale Asset Management L P Has $27.28 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,708 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $27,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $148.46 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

