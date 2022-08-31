Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 12,676 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.39% of FTI Consulting worth $20,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.56. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

