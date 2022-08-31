Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,638 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of AutoZone worth $28,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,137.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,188.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,065.94.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

