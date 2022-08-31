Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 42,470 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,470 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.22% of Qiagen worth $24,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 446.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Qiagen by 41.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

