Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 6,764 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 3,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $327.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $316.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.