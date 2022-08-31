Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 9,825 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $134.41 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

