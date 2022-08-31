Maryland Capital Management Acquires 2,484 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.11. The stock had a trading volume of 131,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

