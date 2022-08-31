Maryland Capital Management Buys 6,182 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.74. 71,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.