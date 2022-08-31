Maryland Capital Management Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 605.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,151 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 354.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $101.01. The stock had a trading volume of 134,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

