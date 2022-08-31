Maryland Capital Management Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.12. 596,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,461,958. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

