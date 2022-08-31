Maryland Capital Management Sells 28,650 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,650 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises about 1.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.16% of EPAM Systems worth $27,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 41.8% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.71.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,494. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.58. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,627 shares of company stock valued at $28,935,768 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

