Maryland Capital Management Sells 36,149 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Maryland Capital Management cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,149 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,502,785. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.85. 28,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.09. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

