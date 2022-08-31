Maryland Capital Management Sells 44,083 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,083 shares during the quarter. Trex comprises approximately 1.5% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Trex were worth $23,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Trex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

TREX traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 29,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,324. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

