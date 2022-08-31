Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $328.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,251. The company has a market capitalization of $317.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

