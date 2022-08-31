Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo Sells 24,550 Shares of AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Stock

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 24,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $106,301.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 975,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
AgileThought Trading Down 2.3 %
AGIL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,137. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. AgileThought, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $201.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of AgileThought
About AgileThought
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgileThought (AGIL)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.