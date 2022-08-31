Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo Sells 24,550 Shares of AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Stock

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 24,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $106,301.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 975,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AgileThought Trading Down 2.3 %

AGIL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,137. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. AgileThought, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $201.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of AgileThought

About AgileThought

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AgileThought in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AgileThought in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in AgileThought in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AgileThought in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,091,000. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.