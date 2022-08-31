MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.14 million and $17,011.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,094.33 or 0.99983118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00059350 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00223053 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00141026 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00232536 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00057986 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004173 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.