Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Short Interest Update

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:JMAC remained flat at $10.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Get Maxpro Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $120,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $282,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.