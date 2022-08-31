McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $253.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.31 and a 200-day moving average of $248.37. The company has a market capitalization of $186.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

