McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.96.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.62. 46,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,071. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

