McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,177 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.78% of McGrath RentCorp worth $57,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 267.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,424. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $91.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.