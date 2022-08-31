McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.15.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $563,555.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,478.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $364.01 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.04 and its 200-day moving average is $318.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

