Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading Down 0.6%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 154 ($1.86). 106,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 348,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.87).

Medica Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £188.55 million and a PE ratio of 3,850.00.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

