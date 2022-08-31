MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.12 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.