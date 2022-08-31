Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56,650 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Medtronic worth $105,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 120,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,147. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.