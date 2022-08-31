Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Up 4.9%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 83,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,424,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. CICC Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after buying an additional 2,376,369 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after buying an additional 2,912,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,881,000 after buying an additional 463,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

