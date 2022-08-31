Memetic / PepeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17,315.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $951,810.12 and $17,315.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00222917 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001310 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009265 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00435333 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

