MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $51,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 95.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.3% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.9% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $350,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $862.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,788. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $818.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $912.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

