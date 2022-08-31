Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

MREO traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,903. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MREO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Mereo BioPharma Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

About Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

