Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Meritor stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Meritor has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Meritor by 123.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Meritor by 52.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 74.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Meritor by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

