Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,540,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $437.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,587,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

