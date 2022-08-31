MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in MetLife by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.99. 67,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,159. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

