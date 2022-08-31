MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife Announces Dividend

NYSE MET opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

