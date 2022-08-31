MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,438 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,313 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $68,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 12.3% in the first quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $729,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 150.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.97. 24,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,437. The company has a market cap of $178.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.