MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 208,835 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $54,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6.5% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 26.5% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Intel by 28.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 39,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Intel by 65.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Intel by 71.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 63,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $32.19. 309,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,150,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

