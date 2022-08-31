MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 155,061 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.5% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $116,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.67 and its 200-day moving average is $209.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

