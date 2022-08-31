MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,362 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $45,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NEE stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.22. 35,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,084. The company has a market capitalization of $169.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.