MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,534 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.4% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $90,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,940. The firm has a market cap of $240.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.