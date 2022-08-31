MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $58.19 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,629 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $58,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,842 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,438,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,489 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

VZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.41. 143,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,461,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

