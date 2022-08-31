MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 176,452 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,057,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,452 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $51,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. 69,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,905,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

