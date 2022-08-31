Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,689 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,178. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

