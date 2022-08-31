Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,211 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 533,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100,362 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE remained flat at $85.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 57,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,084. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53. The company has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

