Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 168,647 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 168,647 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in Visa by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Visa by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Visa by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.18. The stock had a trading volume of 31,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,790. The firm has a market cap of $380.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.