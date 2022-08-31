Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 214,335 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 214,335 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,438,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,489 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 202,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,461,958. The company has a market capitalization of $177.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

